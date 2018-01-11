Trump terms Russian collusion as 'greatest witch-hunt'

United States President Donald Trump has termed Russian collusion during 2016 presidential elections as the greatest witch-hunt in American history.
Trump took to Twitter and said, "The single greatest Witch Hunt in American history continues. There was no collusion, everybody including the Dems knows there was no collusion, & yet on and on it goes. Russia & the world is laughing at the stupidity they are witnessing.
Republicans should finally take control! (sic)."
In another tweet, the President censured Senator Dianne Feinstein for 'illegally' releasing dossier on Trump and Russia.
"The fact that Sneaky Dianne Feinstein, who has on numerous occasions stated that collusion between Trump/Russia has not been found, would release testimony in such an underhanded and possibly illegal way, totally without authorization, is a disgrace. Must have tough Primary! (sic)"
Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-California) on Tuesday ignored the objections of her Republican colleagues on the Senate Intelligence Committee and released the full transcript of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson's extensive congressional testimony about Christopher Steele's famous dossier on Donald Trump and Russia.
Meanwhile, Michael Cohen, one of President Donald Trump's personal lawyers, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the research firm Fusion GPS for producing the infamous Steele dossier that alleged the Trump campaign had ties to Russia. Cohen also filed a lawsuit against BuzzFeed News for publishing the entire dossier in January 2017.
According to a CNN report, lawyers for President Donald Trump are anticipating a request for the President to talk to special counsel Robert Mueller.
Mueller and his team are investigating whether Russia and Trump's Republican campaign co-ordinated to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election and whether Trump worked to obstruct an FBI investigation into his aides.
The United States intelligence community believes that the Russian government was engaged in electoral interference during the 2016 U. S. presidential election.
A January 2017 assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) stated that Russian leadership preferred presidential candidate Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally ordered an "influence campaign" to harm Clinton's electoral chances and "undermine public faith in the US democratic process.
