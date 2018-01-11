Trump terms Russian collusion as 'greatest witch-hunt'

has termed Russian collusion during 2016 as the greatest witch-hunt in American history.

Trump took to and said, "The single greatest Witch Hunt in American history continues. There was no collusion, everybody including the Dems knows there was no collusion, & yet on and on it goes. & the is laughing at the stupidity they are witnessing.

Republicans should finally take control! (sic)."

In another tweet, the censured Senator for 'illegally' releasing dossier on Trump and

"The fact that Sneaky Dianne Feinstein, who has on numerous occasions stated that collusion between Trump/ has not been found, would release testimony in such an underhanded and possibly illegal way, totally without authorization, is a disgrace. Must have tough Primary! (sic)"

Senator (D-California) on Tuesday ignored the objections of her Republican colleagues on the and released the full transcript of Glenn Simpson's extensive congressional testimony about Christopher Steele's famous dossier on and

Meanwhile, Michael Cohen, one of Donald Trump's personal lawyers, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the research firm for producing the infamous Steele dossier that alleged the Trump campaign had ties to Cohen also filed a lawsuit against News for publishing the entire dossier in January 2017.

According to a report, lawyers for are anticipating a request for the to talk to

Mueller and his team are investigating whether and Trump's Republican campaign co-ordinated to influence the outcome of the 2016 and whether Trump worked to obstruct an FBI investigation into his aides.

The intelligence community believes that the was engaged in electoral interference during the 2016 U. S.

A January 2017 assessment by the Office of the of (ODNI) stated that Russian leadership preferred over Hillary Clinton, and that Russian personally ordered an "influence campaign" to harm Clinton's electoral chances and "undermine public faith in the US democratic process.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)