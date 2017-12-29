TTV Dhinakaran takes oath as MLA from RK Nagar

Sidelined All Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) TTV Dhinakaran on Friday took oath as from RK Nagar constituency.

Dhinakaran took at the Speaker's chamber as an Independent

He had on December 24 won the RK Nagar by-polls by a margin of 40,707 votes.

The key candidates in the fray besides Dhinakaran were AIADMK's E Madhusudhanan, candidate N Maruthu Ganesh and BJP's Karu Nagarajan.

Dhinakaran got 89,013 votes, while secured 48,306 votes. Ganesh got 24,651 votes, while Nagarajan amassed 1417 votes.

The RK Nagar constituency went to polls on December 21, necessitated by the death of former in December last year.

