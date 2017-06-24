Tubelight: Salman's film earns Rs 20 cr on Day 1; 50% less than Baahubali 2

Salman Khan's much-awaited movie 'Tubelight' has released, and as expected, the movie has got a rave opening at the box office.

According to Box Office India, the Salman Khan-starrer has managed to gross 20.50-21 crore rupees net on its opening day.

The collection is almost 50 percent less than 'Baahubali - The Conclusion'.

The Kabir Khan directorial edged past Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' which minted around Rs 20.42 crore on Day One, but that film released on 3400 screens compared to 4400 of 'Tubelight'.

'Tubelight' did good business in East Punjab and Delhi, but did not fare well in states like Gujarat and West Bengal.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Tubelight' also stars Sohail Khan, child actor Matin Rey Tangu, Chinese actor Zhu Zhu and late veteran actor Om Puri in pivotal roles.