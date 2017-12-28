Turkey announces plans to-strengthen Tunisia ties

-
Turkey has announced plans to strengthen its "economic ties" with Tunisia, as leaders of the two countries signed various cooperation agreements during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's two-day trip here.
The Turkish President met his Tunisian counterpart, Beji Caid Essebsi, at Carthage presidential palace in the capital Tunis on Wednesday morning.
The leaders signed four separate agreements, pledging to work together in the fields of defence, trade and the environment, Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported.
"Boosting a balanced trade volume will continue to be one of the priorities for our bilateral economic agenda," Anadolu quoted Erdogan saying during a joint news conference alongside Essebsi.
Erdogan said he wants to encourage Turkish business leaders "to invest in Tunisia and support the national economy," the local media reported.
Erdogan also said the two leaders also spoke about regional issues, including the situation in Libya and "terrorism".
At the press conference, Erdogan criticised Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, describing him a "terrorist".
"Assad is definitely a terrorist who has carried out state terrorism," local media quoted Erdogan as saying.
