Turkey to rebuild ruined Ottoman port city on Red Sea coast

is set to rebuild a ruined Ottoman port city on Sudan's coast and construct a naval dock to maintain civilian and military vessels.

quoted Sudan's foreign minister, who said this on Tuesday.

said that the restoration at Suakin was agreed during a visit to the ancient port by Turkish

Erdogan added that had been temporarily granted part of Suakin so it could rebuild the area as a and a transit point for pilgrims crossing the to

He said the Suakin deal was worth 650 million dollars in total, agreed with

The countries also agreed "to build a dock to maintain civilian and military vessels," Ghandour told reporters, adding that they had signed an agreement "that could result in any kind of military cooperation."

Suakin was Sudan's major port when it was ruled by the Ottoman Empire, but fell into disuse over the last century after the construction of Port Sudan, 35 miles (60 km) to the north.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)