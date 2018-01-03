Turkish President presses for peace, stability in Iran

-
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday pressed for peace and stability in Iran during a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani.
According to Anadolu news agency, the two leaders discussed the ongoing anti-government protests in Iran for the past one week now.
Erdogan stressed the significance of maintaining peace and stability in Iran. He also welcomed Rouhani's remarks earlier on urging the public to not indulge in violent acts, while exercising their right to protest peacefully.
According to a Turkish presidential source, Rouhani told Erdogan that the protests in Iran would hopefully end within a few days.
The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Tuesday, blamed the country's 'enemies' to instigate the ongoing anti-government protests.
Iran is still witnessing a wave of demonstrations, being held in many cities across the country as people took to raising anti-government slogans, over alleged corruption and rising prices that plagued the people of the country earlier this week.
The official death toll in the protests has risen to 20. Scores of protestors have been arrested in the last few days.
