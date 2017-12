Twenty people have died in a road accident while travelling to Day mass in

According to a report in Sky News, a bus carrying pilgrims with a head-on collision at 3.30 am (7pm GMT on December 24).

A five-month-old baby, a seven-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl are also among the ones killed, said reports. The dead are believed to be a part of the same extended family.

The local police said the family was travelling in a small bus, called Jeepney, to an early morning service at the famous 'Our Lady of Manaoag' church in northern

The Jeepney crashed into a larger bus in the town of Agoo, La Union, 125 miles north of the capital Manila, the police added.

said the smaller vehicle had diverged out of its lane to overtake. The and 19 passengers had died on the spot, he added.

Ten more passengers have been seriously injured and admitted to a local hospital.

Nobody, from the other bus, died, however, about 15 passengers including the suffered minor injuries.

The Philippines, a majority Catholic country, has experienced several devastating incidents in the run up to

