JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

Indian-led global fintech InstaReM looks at 600 percent growth
Business Standard

Twin blasts hit Balochistan; 8 injured

ANI  |  Chaman (Balochistan) [Pakistan] 

At least eight people, including three security personnel, were injured on Monday morning after two blasts hit Chaman's Mall Road in Balochistan.

The explosions were heard near the office of Special Branch on the Pak-Afghan border, reports The Express Tribune.

The report further says the first blast took place in a busy marketplace, while the second bomb went off a little later.

As of now, the security forces have cordoned off the area.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 12:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements