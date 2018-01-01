Twin blasts hit Balochistan; 8 injured

At least eight people, including three security personnel, were injured on Monday morning after two blasts hit Chaman's in

The explosions were heard near the office of Special Branch on the Pak- border, reports The Express Tribune.

The report further says the first blast took place in a busy marketplace, while the second bomb went off a little later.

As of now, the security forces have cordoned off the area.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)