JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Entertainment

Pak SC to hear 13 petitions challenging Elections Act, 17
Business Standard

Twinkle Khanna celebrates 'perfect birthday'

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

'Mrs Funnybones' Twinkle Khanna, who shares her birthday with her father and late legendary actor Rajesh Khanna, celebrated her 43rd birthday with people, she loves 'the most' in South Africa's Cape Town.

Twinkle took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of her husband and actor Akshay Kumar, sister Rinke and friends, having a lunch together.

She captioned it as, "A perfect birthday with all the people I love the most in the world and food with layered flavour that explodes on the tongue like a Diwali firework display inside your mouth #chefswarehouse #birthdaygirl".

Akshay and Twinkle are currently vacationing in South Africa.

The family will return to India after ringing in the New Year.

On the work front, Twinkle is all set to be a producer as her maiden production venture 'PadMan' is all set to release on January 26, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, December 30 2017. 12:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements