Twinkle Khanna celebrates 'perfect birthday'

'Mrs Funnybones' Khanna, who her birthday with her father and late legendary Khanna, celebrated her 43rd birthday with people, she loves 'the most' in South Africa's

took to her account and shared a picture of her husband and Akshay Kumar, sister and friends, having a lunch together.

She captioned it as, "A perfect birthday with all the people I love the most in the world and with layered flavour that explodes on the tongue like a firework display inside your mouth #chefswarehouse #birthdaygirl".

Akshay and are currently vacationing in

The family will return to after ringing in the New Year.

On the work front, is all set to be a as her maiden production venture 'PadMan' is all set to release on January 26, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)