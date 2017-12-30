Twinkle Khanna celebrates 'perfect birthday'

-
ALSO READAkshay Kumar wishes Twinkle Khanna 'happy birthday' in most adorable way Twinkle Khanna shares heartfelt message for dad Rajesh Khanna on birthday Akshay not the first choice for 'Padman': Twinkle B-town wishes 'witty' Mrs Funnybones on birthday Twinkle makes every ride full of adventure, amusement: Akshay
-
'Mrs Funnybones' Twinkle Khanna, who shares her birthday with her father and late legendary actor Rajesh Khanna, celebrated her 43rd birthday with people, she loves 'the most' in South Africa's Cape Town.
Twinkle took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of her husband and actor Akshay Kumar, sister Rinke and friends, having a lunch together.
She captioned it as, "A perfect birthday with all the people I love the most in the world and food with layered flavour that explodes on the tongue like a Diwali firework display inside your mouth #chefswarehouse #birthdaygirl".
Akshay and Twinkle are currently vacationing in South Africa.
The family will return to India after ringing in the New Year.
On the work front, Twinkle is all set to be a producer as her maiden production venture 'PadMan' is all set to release on January 26, 2018.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU