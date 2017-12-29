Twinkle Khanna shares heartfelt message for dad Rajesh Khanna on birthday

The first superstar of Bollywood, Khanna, would have turned 75 on Friday, if he were alive today.

The is flooded with wishes for the late actor, but it was Twinkle Khanna's wish that made everyone a bit emotional.

Twinkle, daughter of Khanna, took to her official handle and shared a black and white throwback picture of her standing next to his father.

Twinkle captioned the picture stating, "Happy birthday Dad."

In the picture, she can be seen posing with 'Kakaji' during the time when he won the elections in the 90s.

Earlier in a post, Twinkle revealed that her father always wanted her to be a She wrote, "Dad always said I should be a writer- was proud of my maggot filled poetry-would've been beaming that I got that paper in my hand eventually."

Born in Punjab's on December 29 1942, entered Hindi films in 1965 when he began shooting for and did 180 films - 163 feature films and 17 short films.

By 2011, he held record for maximum number of films as the solo lead hero and least number of multi star cast films in

He first tasted success as an with 3 consecutive hit films like 'Aakhri Khat', 'Raaz' and 'Aurat'.

achieved super-stardom with Shakti Samantha's 'Aradhana' (1969).

He also made the world record of having 17 successive super-hits in 3 years from 1969-71 which included 15 consecutive solo super-hit films.

The won Filmfare Best Awards for three occasions and was nominated 14 times for the same.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)