Two heterosexual Irish men have married in to avoid paying €50,000 inheritance on a house.

Matt Murphy, 83, wanted to leave his house to his best friend and carer Michael O'Sullivan, 58, after he died.

The duo decided to get married after they discovered how much would have to be paid on the house, reported

Murphy could not afford to pay as a carer, thereby "he was to leave me the house," said O'Sullivan, "He said he would give me the house so I have somewhere to live when he goes."

However, given the huge bill that would have to be paid on the house, it meant, the house would have to be sold.

stated that Murphy "was chatting a friend down the country in Cashel, Co Tipperary, and she jokingly said we should get married."

"Then one night he turned around and said it to me and I said I would marry him," he added.

The marriage is "perfectly lawful", as the former for justice and told

While, it is Murphy's first marriage, was formerly married to a woman.

