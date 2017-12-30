Two, including gunman, dead in California shooting

Two persons, including a gunman, have been killed in a shooting at a Southern office.

The two-storey building is home to several offices.

The shootings occurred near Boulevard and San Antonio Drive in the Bixby Knolls neighbourhood, reported.

The third person, who was shot in a office, is hospitalised and is in a stable condition, city's Robert Garcia, said in a post.

The police, in a press conference, said all three people involved were male adults and employees of a firm at the location.

The Police underscored it was not an active shooter situation, contrary to the initial reports.

The incident, which the authorities have branded as a workplace shooting, witnessed massive police presence in Bixby Knolls in

