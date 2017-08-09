TRENDING ON BS
75th anniversary of Quit India: RS adopts resolution to build a firm nation
J&K: 3 terrorists killed in encounter in Tral, operation underway

Bodies of the terrorists are yet to be recovered and the exchange of fire is underway

ANI  |  Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] 

Security personnel stands guard during curfew in Srinagar on Sunday. Authorities imposed curfew in the parts of Valley following the killing of a top militant commander at Tral in Pulwama District of South Kashmir on Saturday. Photo: PTI

Three terrorists have been gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Tral of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The joint operation was launched by 42 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group (SOG).

Bodies of the terrorists are yet to be recovered and the exchange of fire is underway.

Encounter started at Gulabbagh Tral in Pulwama district.

Further details are awaited.

