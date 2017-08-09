J&K: 3 terrorists killed in encounter in Tral, operation underway

-
ALSO READ3 militants killed, one jawan injured in gunfight in Kashmir's Sopore area Day 2 of Pulwama encounter: Third militant killed as operation continues Kashmir: Top LeT terrorist Abu Dujana among 2 killed in Pulwama encounter Army guns down terrorist in Kashmir's Pulwama district, operation still on Army kills 2 militants in Kashmir's Pulwama; operation still underway
-
Three terrorists have been gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Tral of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.
The joint operation was launched by 42 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group (SOG).
Bodies of the terrorists are yet to be recovered and the exchange of fire is underway.
Encounter started at Gulabbagh Tral in Pulwama district.
Further details are awaited.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU