U.S. sanctions two North Korean officials over missile prog: US Treasury Dept.

The on Tuesday sanctioned two North Korean officials for their roles in developing the country's program, the Treasury Department said.

"Treasury is targeting leaders of North Korea's programs, as part of our maximum pressure campaign to isolate (North Korea) and achieve a fully denuclearised Korean Peninsula," quoted the Treasury Department statement.

The also said that the two officials were listed in a new Council resolution sanctioning last Friday.

" reportedly is a key figure in North Korea's development, including efforts to switch from liquid to solid fuel, and Ri Pyong Chol is reported to be a key involved in North Korea's intercontinental development," added Treasury Department .

Tensions escalated between the two nations when earlier on September 15, fired an intermediate-range missile, which flew over in before and swashed into the

In July, successfully launched the country's first intercontinental (ICBM), which had the capability of reaching the U.S territory.

Over the past few months Kim and also engaged in incessant verbal spat, with the latter branding the former as "rocket man", and the North Korean leader calling Trump a "mentally-deranged dotard" in response.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)