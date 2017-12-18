Uber brings ride-booking to BBM

Popular app-based cab aggregator Uber announced the launch of its services on BlackBerry Messenger (BBM), an internet-based instant messenger and video telephony application.

With the new feature in place, BBM users can book a ride from inside the chat app within the 'discover' menu. The feature will go live in selected countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and the Middle East, Uber said, reports TechCrunch.

BBM will utilise Uber's web-based app, m.uber, comprising of advanced as compared to those on a regular app.

While Uber aims to bridge the gap on the ride-hailing front, BBM, through this tie-up looks to regain its position which has been weakened with the introduction of other instant messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messenger and others.

