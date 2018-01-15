UIDAI introduces face authentication to further strengthen Aadhaar security

The Unique Identification Authority of (UIDAI) on Monday decided to enable 'Face Authentication' in fusion mode on registered devices by July 1, so that people facing difficulty in other existing modes of verification such as fingerprints, iris, and one-time- (OTP) could easily authenticate.

Not only will this new facility help in an inclusive of those who are not able to biometrically verify their identity, due to worn out fingerprints, old age, or hard working conditions, but also add another layer of

Presently provides two modes of biometric While most of the residents are able to authenticate themselves using or iris authentication, some residents face difficulty in successfully using biometric using one of the modalities.

"The 'Face Authentication' provides additional option for all residents to have inclusive It shall be allowed only in fusion mode along with one more factor combined with either or iris or OTP to be able to successfully authenticate an number holder. Face shall also be allowed on need basis," statement from read.

To facilitate this service, will work with biometric device providers to integrate face modality into the and also may provide standalone Registered Device (RD) service as required by the ecosystem.

will further provide Software Development Kits (SDKs)/ RD services in various which will have the ability to capture face image, check liveness, and create digitally signed and encrypted input (PID block), as required.

According to UIDAI, the User Agencies (AUAs) shall be required to ensure inclusive authentication, when single modality is not working for specific residents.

Applications need to enable face capture via RD service to capture face photo in addition to fingerprint/iris/OTP.

For this, the AUAs would require to make necessary changes on the server side to process the encrypted input.

Since face photo is already available in the database, there is no need to capture any new reference data at Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR).

"Camera is now pervasively available on laptops and mobiles making the face capture easily feasible for AUAs without needing any additional hardware. Face with liveness detection can be used as an additional factor to increase security," the statement added.

will extend necessary support for enabling 'Face Authentication' and would release necessary details for implementation by March 1.

Earlier on January 10, had introduced 'Virtual ID' (VID) and limited 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) service for holders in a bid to address privacy concerns.

While the Aadhaar-issuing body will start accepting Virtual ID from March 1, it will be compulsory for all agencies that undertake to accept the Virtual ID from their users from June 1, 2018.

