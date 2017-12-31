Ukraine post office hostages freed

The has freed all the eleven hostages, including children, who were being held at a post office in Ukraine's city of

Police arrested the hostage-taker after hours-long standoff.

"All the hostages in have been released and the attacker arrested. I have instructed the local authorities to provide all necessary assistance to those affected," the Russian news agency reported, citing Ukraine's Pyotr Poroshenko, as saying, in a post.

None of the hostages were harmed.

Five of the hostages which included three women and two children were released early.

According to Deputy Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, three of 11 captives were the workers of The others were members of the public, the reported.

In earlier reports, the police said that the man stated that he had firearms and explosives, but made no immediate demands.

Petro Poroshenko, in a statement, has expressed gratitude to the police and the for taking part in the operation.

