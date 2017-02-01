Uncertainty on Budget presentation: Gangwar puts ball in Speaker's court

Amid speculations that the Union Budget might be deferred by a day after the demise of former minister of state for external affairs and (IUML) MP E Ahamed, Minister of State for Santosh Gangwar on Wednesday said that Speaker Sumitra Mahajan would take a final call on whether the House will be adjourned or not.

"Due to the unfortunate passing away of a sitting MP, the Speaker will decide if the House will be adjourned or not. Normally, the House is adjourned on the death of a sitting MP. So, the chances are budget can be postponed for a day, but the Speaker will decide," Gangwar told ANI.

Ahmad passed away in the wee hours of today after suffering from heart attack.

Ahmad, who served as the Minister of State for External Affairs in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh-led UPA0 government, breathed his last at the RML Hospital in the national capital.

He took ill in the Central Hall of during President Pranab Mukherjee's address yesterday.

Ahamed's mortal remains will be taken to his residence here so that the public can pay their homage, post which his remains will be flown to his hometown Kannur.