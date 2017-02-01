Budget
You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Budget News

IndiGo dips 5% on disappointing Q3 results
Business Standard

Uncertainty on Budget presentation: Gangwar puts ball in Speaker's court

Normally, the House is adjourned on the death of a sitting MP

ANI  |  New Delhi 

bud-17-budget, budget
.

Amid speculations that the Union Budget might be deferred by a day after the demise of former minister of state for external affairs and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP E Ahamed, Minister of State for Finance Santosh Gangwar on Wednesday said that Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan would take a final call on whether the House will be adjourned or not.

"Due to the unfortunate passing away of a sitting MP, the Speaker will decide if the House will be adjourned or not. Normally, the House is adjourned on the death of a sitting MP. So, the chances are budget can be postponed for a day, but the Speaker will decide," Gangwar told ANI.

Ahmad passed away in the wee hours of today after suffering from heart attack.

Ahmad, who served as the Minister of State for External Affairs in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh-led UPA0 government, breathed his last at the RML Hospital in the national capital.

He took ill in the Central Hall of Parliament during President Pranab Mukherjee's address yesterday.

Ahamed's mortal remains will be taken to his residence here so that the public can pay their homage, post which his remains will be flown to his hometown Kannur.

READ MORE ON "Budget 2017"

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Uncertainty on Budget presentation: Gangwar puts ball in Speaker's court

Normally, the House is adjourned on the death of a sitting MP

Normally, the House is adjourned on the death of a sitting MP

Amid speculations that the Union Budget might be deferred by a day after the demise of former minister of state for external affairs and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP E Ahamed, Minister of State for Finance Santosh Gangwar on Wednesday said that Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan would take a final call on whether the House will be adjourned or not.

"Due to the unfortunate passing away of a sitting MP, the Speaker will decide if the House will be adjourned or not. Normally, the House is adjourned on the death of a sitting MP. So, the chances are budget can be postponed for a day, but the Speaker will decide," Gangwar told ANI.

Ahmad passed away in the wee hours of today after suffering from heart attack.

Ahmad, who served as the Minister of State for External Affairs in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh-led UPA0 government, breathed his last at the RML Hospital in the national capital.

He took ill in the Central Hall of Parliament during President Pranab Mukherjee's address yesterday.

Ahamed's mortal remains will be taken to his residence here so that the public can pay their homage, post which his remains will be flown to his hometown Kannur.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Uncertainty on Budget presentation: Gangwar puts ball in Speaker's court

Normally, the House is adjourned on the death of a sitting MP

Amid speculations that the Union Budget might be deferred by a day after the demise of former minister of state for external affairs and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP E Ahamed, Minister of State for Finance Santosh Gangwar on Wednesday said that Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan would take a final call on whether the House will be adjourned or not.

"Due to the unfortunate passing away of a sitting MP, the Speaker will decide if the House will be adjourned or not. Normally, the House is adjourned on the death of a sitting MP. So, the chances are budget can be postponed for a day, but the Speaker will decide," Gangwar told ANI.

Ahmad passed away in the wee hours of today after suffering from heart attack.

Ahmad, who served as the Minister of State for External Affairs in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh-led UPA0 government, breathed his last at the RML Hospital in the national capital.

He took ill in the Central Hall of Parliament during President Pranab Mukherjee's address yesterday.

Ahamed's mortal remains will be taken to his residence here so that the public can pay their homage, post which his remains will be flown to his hometown Kannur.

image
Business Standard
177 22