Undertrial prisoner at Tihar Jail commits suicide

An prisoner committed suicide by himself in cell No. 5 of Jail here on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Soniram, son of Ganesh Ram, a resident of Central Jail No.5, who committed suicide by hanging, was jailed under Case FIR No. 02/17 U/s 392/394/397/411/34 and 27 Arms Act, under the jurisdiction of station.

Following the incident, ASI Rajender visited the spot and also informed the Duty MM Ruchika Aggarwal who visited the spot and initiated proceedings under Section 176 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

No suicide note was found at the spot.

Further details are awaited.

