Unlike opposition parties, BJP never involved in corruption: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister on Friday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ever been involved in any scams.

" government has never been alleged for corruption. But the opposition parties have been charged with corruption worth millions," Singh said.

The Union Minister also stressed on the fact that India is no longer a soft nation. It does not hit on anyone unless someone provokes into doing so, he added.

"India never hits on anyone but if someone intentionally tries to disturb us, we will reply in the same manner," Singh said.

Lashing out at the Samajwadi Party (SP), Singh said Uttar Pradesh did not witness any development despite 15-20 people of one particular family being in power.

"Why did development not take place in the region which had 15-20 people of the same family in power?" he said.

Singh also put his focus on other requirements that the state has been longing for including waiving off farmers' loans, free education for girls till graduation etc.

The first phase of polling was held on Saturday with a 64 percent voter turnout.

Voting for 67 constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh figuring in the second of the seven-phase assembly elections in the state ended on Wednesday.

A total of 720 candidates were in the fray as voting was held across 11 districts - Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Bareilly, Amroha, Pilibhit, Kheri, Shahjahanpur and Badaun.

Official figures regarding the voter turnout are yet to come out from the Election Commission.