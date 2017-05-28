TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

In Asia-Pacific, only China has more complex taxation than India: Deloitte
Business Standard

Uttar Pradesh: Women molested in broad daylight, video goes viral

Earlier in March, in UP the Adityanath govt had launched 'Anti-Romeo' squads to check on eve-teasing

ANI  |  Rampur, Uttar Pradesh 

Rape case

Highlighting yet another case of lawlessness spreading in the state, a video of two girls being molested openly by a group of young men in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, has set the social media on fire.

Around 12 to 14 boys can be seen in the video, molesting the women, even while they pleaded to let them go.

Proving the sheer fearlessness of the perpetrators, the boys filmed the entire development and posted it on social media.

Besides manhandling and molesting the girls, the boys were laughing and making jokes the whole time, while the distraught girls kept on begging to be spared.

The culprits have been identified and the police have made one arrest, as the investigation is underway.

Earlier in March, after coming to power in Uttar Pradesh the Yogi Adityanath government had launched 'Anti-Romeo' squads to check on eve-teasing in public areas, to ensure the safety of girls in the state.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Uttar Pradesh: Women molested in broad daylight, video goes viral

Earlier in March, in UP the Adityanath govt had launched 'Anti-Romeo' squads to check on eve-teasing

Earlier in March, in UP the Adityanath govt had launched 'Anti-Romeo' squads to check on eve-teasing
Highlighting yet another case of lawlessness spreading in the state, a video of two girls being molested openly by a group of young men in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, has set the social media on fire.

Around 12 to 14 boys can be seen in the video, molesting the women, even while they pleaded to let them go.

Proving the sheer fearlessness of the perpetrators, the boys filmed the entire development and posted it on social media.

Besides manhandling and molesting the girls, the boys were laughing and making jokes the whole time, while the distraught girls kept on begging to be spared.

The culprits have been identified and the police have made one arrest, as the investigation is underway.

Earlier in March, after coming to power in Uttar Pradesh the Yogi Adityanath government had launched 'Anti-Romeo' squads to check on eve-teasing in public areas, to ensure the safety of girls in the state.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Uttar Pradesh: Women molested in broad daylight, video goes viral

Earlier in March, in UP the Adityanath govt had launched 'Anti-Romeo' squads to check on eve-teasing

Highlighting yet another case of lawlessness spreading in the state, a video of two girls being molested openly by a group of young men in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, has set the social media on fire.

Around 12 to 14 boys can be seen in the video, molesting the women, even while they pleaded to let them go.

Proving the sheer fearlessness of the perpetrators, the boys filmed the entire development and posted it on social media.

Besides manhandling and molesting the girls, the boys were laughing and making jokes the whole time, while the distraught girls kept on begging to be spared.

The culprits have been identified and the police have made one arrest, as the investigation is underway.

Earlier in March, after coming to power in Uttar Pradesh the Yogi Adityanath government had launched 'Anti-Romeo' squads to check on eve-teasing in public areas, to ensure the safety of girls in the state.

image
Business Standard
177 22