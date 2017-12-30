UP: Manager of madrasa arrested for molesting girls

A of a madrasa in Uttar Pradesh's was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually exploiting girls.

Several girls were also rescued after a raid was conducted at the madrasa.

The Police carried out the raid after some girls filed complaint against the for allegedly sexually harassing them.

Around 125 girls studied at the madrasa while only 51 were present at the time of raid.

The statements of the girls were recorded by the police and the matter was reported to the

Deepak Kumar, of Police (SSP), said that an investigation has been launched in the matter.

"We took strict action, the moment we got the complaint. We took our team and went there for the raid. We found 51 students who were held hostage in the madrasa. The culprit is arrested and we are doing our investigation. He used to molest those students and also beat them," he said.

Vikas Tripathi, of Police, West said that an FIR has been lodged in this regard.

"Today we got a complaint that few students are allegedly held hostage in madrasa. There were different complaints as well by the students. We took the issue seriously and with the joint team we came here to raid. After the investigation we found that the complaints were right. So we had lodged FIR. The accused has been arrested," the SP said.

