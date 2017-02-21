UP election 2017: Campaigning for fourth phase ends today

The campaigning for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections will come to an end at 5 pm on Tuesday.

53 assembly constituencies, spread over 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh- including Congress president Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli, Allahabad, Pratapgarh, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Banda, Hamirpur, and Fatehpur- will go to polls in this phase on February 23.

A total of 630 candidates, including 50 women, are in fray in this fourth phase of elections.

Congress leader Akhilesh Singh's daughter is contesting from seat in the ongoing polls.

Earlier on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing a rally in Rae Bareli, appealed 'Sadi ke Mahanayak' (without actually naming Amitabh Bachchan) not to campaign for Gujarat 'donkeys.'

"I would like to request the 'mahanayak' of the century (Amitabh Bachchan) not to campaign for donkeys of Gujarat. Those who have seen the advertisement will understand whom we are talking about," Akhilesh said.

While launching a scathing attack on rival political parties, Prime Minister said that post three phases of assembly polls, it has become evident that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form government in Uttar Pradesh, adding that the Samajwadi Party, Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party are now toiling hard to woo voters in order to save their respect.