The has condemned the arrest of peaceful protestors in and urged all the countries to support the people in their fight against corruption in the country.

The Spokesperson, Heather Nauert, shared a statement on Twitter: "U.S. strongly condemns the arrest of peaceful protestors in #Iran, urges all nations to publicly support Iranian people. As @POTUS said, longest-suffering victims of Iran's leaders are Iran's own people. #Iranprotests."

"We are following reports of multiple peaceful protests by Iranian citizens in cities across the country. Iran's leaders have turned a wealthy country with a rich history and culture into an economically depleted rogue state whose chief are violence, bloodshed, and chaos. As has said, the longest-suffering victims of Iran's leaders are Iran's own people," the statement added.

The statement further urged all nations to publically support the Iranian people and their demands for basic rights and an end to corruption.

On June 14, 2017, testified to that he supports "those elements inside of that would lead to a peaceful transition of government. Those elements are there, certainly as we know." The today repeats his deep support for the Iranian people, the statement added.

The protestors in raised anti-government slogans over alleged corruption and rising prices that have plagued the people of the country in recent times.

The outbreak of unrest also reflects the concern over the country's costly involvement in regional conflicts such as and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)