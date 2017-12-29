US, Israel reaches cooperation on Iran

The United States (US) and Israel have reached a cooperation agreement on dealing with Iran.
The agreement, which was reportedly signed on December 12 at the White House, aims to counter Iran's missile and nuclear programs. US National Security Adviser H.R McMaster and his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat signed the agreement, local media reported.
The two countries have reportedly decided to set up joint teams to combat Iran in the region. One joint team would grapple with Iran's ties to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, as well as Iranian activities in Syria. The second and third teams would aim to deal with Iran's nuclear goals and the country's missile system.
Lastly, the fourth team would be designed to control preparations for any escalation from Hezbollah or Iran.
Trump announced in October that he would decertify the Iranian nuclear deal, which was reached during the Obama administration. This comes as US-Iranian relations have declined in recent months.
The US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Nikki Haley said that there was "undeniable" evidence that Iran was supplying weapons to Yemeni rebels, in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions.
The cooperation between two countries comes at a time, when the US, on December 6, announced that Jerusalem would be the capital of Israel.
