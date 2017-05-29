US-led airstrike kills 20 civilians in Syria

-
At least 20 civilians were killed in a U.S. led airstrike against the Islamic State terrorists in the southern countryside of Raqqa province in Syria.
Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), terming the strike as 'massacre against the innocent Syrian people,' reported the warplanes of the international alliance shelled on Saturday a car carrying civilians in the area between the towns of Ratleh and al-Kasrah , 8 km south of Raqqa city.
It said that the airstrikes killed 20 civilians and injured seven others; two of them are in critical situation.
Last week it was reported that at least 106 civilians, including 42 children, have been killed in a series of air strikes by the US-led coalition on an ISIS-held town in eastern Syria.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the deaths resulted from air strikes targeting Al Mayadeen in the province of Deir Az Zor.
The SOHR reported that between 23 April and 23 May at least 225 civilians had been killed in strikes by the U.S.-led coalition.
