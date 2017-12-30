US-Russia relation major disappointment of 2017, says Kremlin

The has stated that the poor bilateral relationship between the and is one of the biggest disappointments of the year.

"Russian-American relations, let's say, the position takes toward our country can only cause regret," told a conference call of international reporters.

The worsening ties between the US and are "certainly" on the list of biggest disappointments, he said, according to

Underscoring Russia's desire of seeking "mutually beneficial relations," Peskov added, "We want and are seeking good mutually beneficial relations based on mutual respect, mutual trust with all countries, primarily with European ones, including the But it takes two to tango."

Peskov's remarks come a day after US penned down, in a op-ed, that the US and have "poor relationship."

"On Russia, we have no illusions about the regime we are dealing with. The today has a poor relationship with a resurgent that has invaded its neighbours and in the last decade and undermined the sovereignty of western nations by meddling in our election and other," Tillerson wrote.

According to the several media reports, in response to the query on US Trump's remarks to the New York Times, about Robert Mueller's ongoing probe into the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential polls, Peskov stated that the was "still perplexed."

"We have repeatedly stated our opinion on the that is fomented and maintained in the US. We are still perplexed in connection with all ongoing investigations," Peskov responded.

