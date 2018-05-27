US Sen backs NFL National Anthem policy protestors

on Saturday expressed her support for protesters in wake of the new (NFL) National Anthem policy.

"One day, our nation's flag will drape my coffin, just as it did my Dad's and will my husband's and brother's. I will always stand on these legs for the flag and anthem, but it was ALSO my honor to defend people's right to free speech," she wrote in a tweet.

"... including those who choose to #TakeAKnee to express outrage at the glaring disparity in how Americans of different races are treated," read another tweet.

was serving in the US Army in in 2004 when her Black Hawk helicopter was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade. The attack resulted in the loss of both of her legs. She was awarded the Purple Heart for her injuries, reported.

The senator's follow Wednesday's decision by mandating that players stand for the National Anthem or stay in the locker room during the song.

said that teams whose players and personnel do not stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem will be fined by the league.

Meanwhile, praised for doing "the right thing" with the rule.

"You have to stand proudly for the National Anthem or you shouldn't be playing. You shouldn't be there. Maybe you shouldn't be in the country," quoted Trump as saying.

