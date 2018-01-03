US urges Myanmar to ensure democratic benefits for all

The on Wednesday urged the authorities to ensure that everyone has full and equal access to the opportunities and benefits of a democratic society.

U.S. Rex W Tillerson, in a press statement, on Wednesday, said, "For decades, the has stood with the people of in their pursuit of peace, freedom and justice."

More than 6,55,000 Rohingyas have crossed into since August 25, escaping a military crackdown in Rakhine state, which many countries and human rights bodies have described as ethnic cleansing.

The military action, which was triggered after their posts became targets of terrorist attacks, invited ire of the international community.

Tillerson reiterated that the US continues to support the civilian in their efforts to end decades of conflict and is committed to help advance in their democratic transition.

"On behalf of the of America, I offer congratulations to and the people of on the occasion of on January 4, 2018," said the US

Earlier on December 28, Myanmar's of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Dr Win Myat Aye announced that the repatriation process will begin on January 22.

The decision was taken by the following a meeting with the National (MNHRC).

On October 12, a United Nations' report based on interviews conducted in found that brutal attacks against Rohingyas in the northern Rakhine state have been well-organised, coordinated and systematic, with the intent of not only driving the population out of but preventing them from returning to their homes.

The Rakhine state is home to a majority of Muslims in Myanmar, who have been denied citizenship and long faced persecution in the Buddhist-majority country, especially from the extremists.

