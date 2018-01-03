US urges Myanmar to ensure democratic benefits for all

The United States on Wednesday urged the Myanmar authorities to ensure that everyone has full and equal access to the opportunities and benefits of a democratic society.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex W Tillerson, in a press statement, on Wednesday, said, "For decades, the United States has stood with the people of Myanmar in their pursuit of peace, freedom and justice."
More than 6,55,000 Rohingyas have crossed into Bangladesh since August 25, escaping a military crackdown in Rakhine state, which many countries and human rights bodies have described as ethnic cleansing.
The military action, which was triggered after their posts became targets of terrorist attacks, invited ire of the international community.
Tillerson reiterated that the US continues to support the civilian government in their efforts to end decades of conflict and is committed to help Myanmar advance in their democratic transition.
"On behalf of the United States of America, I offer congratulations to President Htin Kyaw and the people of Myanmar on the occasion of Myanmar's Independence Day on January 4, 2018," said the US Secretary of State.
Earlier on December 28, Myanmar's Minister of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Dr Win Myat Aye announced that the repatriation process will begin on January 22.
The decision was taken by the minister following a meeting with the Myanmar National Human Rights Commission (MNHRC).
On October 12, a United Nations' report based on interviews conducted in Bangladesh found that brutal attacks against Rohingyas in the northern Rakhine state have been well-organised, coordinated and systematic, with the intent of not only driving the population out of Myanmar but preventing them from returning to their homes.
The Rakhine state is home to a majority of Muslims in Myanmar, who have been denied citizenship and long faced persecution in the Buddhist-majority country, especially from the extremists.
