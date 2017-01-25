TRENDING ON BS
Note ban led to temporary economic slowdown, says President in R-Day speech
Usain Bolt stripped off 2008 Olympic Gold after team-mate fails drug test

The decision follows the retesting of hundreds of samples from Beijing Olympics

ANI  |  Johannesburg 

Rio de Janeiro: Jamica's Usain Bolt strikes his signature pose after winning the gold in Men's 100m in the 2016 Summer Olympics at Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on Sunday night . PTI Photo by Atul Yadav(PTI8_15_2016_000071A)
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt was on Wednesday stripped off one of the nine Olympic gold medals won at the 2008 Beijing Games after his team-mate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned substance.

Carter was part of the Jamaican quartet that won the 4x100m in the Beijing Olympics.

The decision taken by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which follows the retesting of hundreds of samples from the Beijing event, means that Bolt, as Carter's teammate, loses one of the three gold medals he won at that Olympics, reports Sport24.

Carter, 31-year-old, has been found to be tested positive for the prohibited substance methylhexaneamine.

The development means that Bolt can no longer claim to have done the "triple-treble" - gold in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

