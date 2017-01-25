Usain Bolt stripped off 2008 Olympic Gold after team-mate fails drug test

Jamaican sprinter was on Wednesday stripped off one of the nine Olympic gold medals won at the 2008 Beijing Games after his team-mate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned substance.

Carter was part of the Jamaican quartet that won the 4x100m in the Beijing Olympics.

The decision taken by the (IOC), which follows the retesting of hundreds of samples from the Beijing event, means that Bolt, as Carter's teammate, loses one of the three gold medals he won at that Olympics, reports Sport24.

Carter, 31-year-old, has been found to be tested positive for the prohibited substance methylhexaneamine.

The development means that Bolt can no longer claim to have done the "triple-treble" - gold in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay in 2008, 2012 and 2016.