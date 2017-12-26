Vijay Rupani takes oath as Gujarat CM

(BJP) on Tuesday was sworn-in as the chief of Gujarat, at the Sachivalaya Ground here.

Nineteen other ministers, including Rupani's deputy Nitin Patel, also took the oath in the presence of Modi and President

The chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states - CM Yogi Adityanath, CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia and CM Raman Singh, along with former chief ministers - and Shankersinh Vaghela, were also present at the ceremony.

The names of the cabinet ministers are: Nitinkumar Ratilal Patel, Bhupendrasinh Manubha Chudasama, Ranchhodbhai Chanabhai Faidu, Kaushikbhai Jamanadas Patel, Saurabh Patel, Vasava Ganpatsinh Vestabhai, Radadiya Jayeshbhai Vittalbhai, Dilipkumar Viraji Thakor and Ishwarbhai Ramabhai Parmer.

Leaders who took oath as ministers of state are: Pradipsinh Bhagvatsinh Jadeja, Patel Parbatbhai Savabhai, Jaydrathsinhji Parmer, Patkar Ramanlal Nanubhai, Parsottambhai Odhavjibhai Solanki, Ishwarsinh Thakorbhai Patel, Ahiur Vasanbhai Gopalbhai, (Kumar), Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai,

Other leaders who touched down at the earlier in the day to attend the oath ceremony extended their wishes to Rupani.

" ji is becoming the chief of On this occasion, I congratulate him on behalf of the Government and the public of Haryana," Chief told reporters.

"For a consecutive sixth time, the is forming government in I have come to congratulate and extend my wishes to Rupani ji. I am grateful to the public of Gujarat," Chief said.

Earlier, and his wife visited in ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.

After won the Assembly election for the sixth time with a clear majority of 99 seats, 61-year-old Rupani was retained by the BJP's top brass to helm the affairs in the state.

Rupani had secured a comfortable win from West seat by 1,31,586 votes, which is the largest constituency in the Saurashtra region.

Rupani, who succeeded Anandiben Patel last year, has also been the for Transport, Water Supply, Labour and Employment in state cabinet during Patel's tenure.

