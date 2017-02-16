TRENDING ON BS
Vikas Swarup appointed India's next envoy to Canada

Swarup has been serving as the spokesperson of the MEA since April 2015

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Vikas Swarup (Photo: Twitter)
Vikas Swarup (Photo: Twitter)

The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Vikas Swarup, has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Canada.

Swarup has been serving as the spokesperson of the MEA since April 2015. Prior to that, he was Joint Secretary incharge of the United Nation's Division of the MEA.

An officer of the 1986 batch of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Swarup has previously served in Turkey, the United States, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Japan.

He is best known as the author of the novel Q & A, adapted in film as Slumdog Millionaire, the winner of Best Film for the year 2009 at the Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards and BAFTA Awards.

