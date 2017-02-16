Vikas Swarup appointed India's next envoy to Canada

The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Vikas Swarup, has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to

Swarup has been serving as the spokesperson of the MEA since April 2015. Prior to that, he was Joint Secretary incharge of the United Nation's Division of the MEA.

An officer of the 1986 batch of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Swarup has previously served in Turkey, the United States, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom, and

He is best known as the author of the novel Q & A, adapted in film as Slumdog Millionaire, the winner of Best Film for the year 2009 at the Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards and BAFTA Awards.