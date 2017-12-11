Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma tie the knot in Italy

JUST IN
ANI  |  New Delhi 

The power couple - Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and the captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Virat Kohli - have finally tied the knot.

Anushka walked down the aisle with Virat today in Milan, Italy, in a private ceremony.

The wedding took place at a countryside resort named Borgo Finocchieto, one of the most expensive holiday properties in the world. The property is located in a small village called Bibiano - having a population of less than 100 people. It is in the Tuscany region of Italy.

Reportedly, 'Virushka', as the couple is fondly called, will host a lavish reception in Mumbai in the coming weeks.

Sparks flew between the two during the shooting of a shampoo commercial in 2013.

The duo recently made headlines with a commercial for a traditional attire brand wherein they announced the marital vows for the new generation. Since then, the rumours of their impending wedding had been rife.
