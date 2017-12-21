Virushka's reception: Newly-wed couple mesmerises in traditional attire

No matter which angle to see actress red benasari saree from, it's altogether a magical treat for the eyes.

The Bollywood star, who married Indian skipper in a private ceremony in Tuscany, far away from the media's glare, donned a red benarasi saree by Sabyasachi at their Delhi reception on Thursday, with red bindi, sindoor and mogras in her neatly-tied hair, which made the look more potent and powerful.

She chose to accessorise the beauty with heritage uncut diamond choker and Jhumkas from the Sabyasachi Bridal Jewelry Collection, which pulled out all the stops for her reception in Open Garden in Taj palace on Thursday night.

However, was not far behind and was equally complementing his bride, in a very subtle and elegant manner.

He wore a black textured silk signature Bandhgala with the house buttons in 18k gold and a white silk kurta with hand-woven brocade churidaar.

He teamed it with mojris from the Sabyasachi accessories and a hand-embroidered antique Pashmina shawl.

The ethereal couple tied the knot at a picturesque location in Italy on December 11 and looked celestial in Sabyasachi ensembles.