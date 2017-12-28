Visakhapatnam: Three-day mega 'Visakha Utsav' to begin today

The stage is all set for the inauguration of the three-day tourism and cultural extravaganza, ' Utsav' in from today.

All the line departments including VUDA park, Greater Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Revenue, Tourism, Endowments and Police departments have been fully engaged to conduct the event in a grand manner.

The State has directed the district administration to organise the event on par with the Brazilian Carnival.

The administration has also been directed to ensure that all important junctions in the city were decked up with lights.

Development said that various colours and cultural programmes would be organised between to VUDA Park on the beach front.

"An international flower show would also be conducted at MGM Park located in the VUDA Park. All the replicas of important temples would also be setup in association with the concerned Devasthanams," he added.

Also, to attract massive crowds, for the first time the organising committee announced handful of bumper prizes in the utsav.

The bumper prizes including foreign tours, Maruthi cars, Royal Enfield bullet motorcycles, gold, iPhones and dress materials.

