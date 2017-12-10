Vistara submits to DGCA initial report on alleged harassment of Zaira Wasim

Airlines has submitted an initial incident report to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on the molestation incident alleged by actress Zaira Wasim, the airline company said in an official statement today.

As per the statement, also submitted "all necessary details" to the Mumbai Police, who have registered an FIR against unknown person in connection with the case.

"Members of our senior management have flown to Mumbai to meet Ms. and assist in the investigation process," the statement further read.

Following the allegation made by the award-winning actress, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the had sought details from the airline company where the incident took place.

17-year-old Zaira was allegedly harassed by a middle-aged man on a Delhi to Mumbai Air flight. The incident came to light when she shared the ordeal she had to go through in an Instagram story last night.

Hours after the incident came to light, the airline apologised and said that they have zero tolerance for such behaviour.

The airline authorities also ordered an investigation into the matter and said they were talking to its crew and reaching out to fellow passengers to "understand the incident at greater length."

In another statement, said that Zaira started yelling at the accused passenger only during the descent of the flight, due to which the cabin crew couldn't move because it's mandatory to have no movement during the final phase of the flight as seat belts are on.





(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)