Viswanathan Anand defeats World No. 1 in Riyadh C'ship

Former World Champion outclassed World No. 1 in the ninth round of the World Rapid Championship (WRC), here on Wednesday.

Taking the revenge of his loss, Anand defeated Norway' Magnus in 34 moves.

Anand, by far, has been unbeaten in the tournament with five wins and four draws from the nine encounters.

The Indian Grandmaster currently is in lead with and at the ongoing Championship.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)