Supreme Court to hear plea against journalists in VVIP chopper scam

The on Tuesday agreed to hear the plea for a SIT probe against some journalists for writing in favour of VVIP chopper deal after being purportedly paid by the company.

The apex court also sought response from (CBI), on PIL alleging that journalists were paid off Rs 50 crore for writing in favour of the deal.

The CBI, however, is not able to ascertain the exact amount of money allegedly paid to former air chief S P Tyagi, the main accused in the case

A bench of Justices Dipak Misra and Arun Mishra agreed to hear noted journalist and author Hari Jaisingh's plea that the top court should intervene in the ongoing investigation of the and ED and direct the two agencies to submit a status report on whether the media played a role in influencing the deal for VVIP helicopters.

The court asked Jaisingh, represented by senior advocate Geeta Luthra, to provide the and ED with copies of his petition.