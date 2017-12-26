Warner, Smith's fireworks guide Aussies to early control of Boxing Day Test

Opener smashed a blistering century while skipper pulled his 22nd Test fifty to put in a commanding position on the opening day of the fourth Test match here at the Melbourne Ground (MCG) on Tuesday.

At stumps, had put themselves in a strong position as they were standing at 244-3, with Smith and Marsh batting at 65 and 31, respectively.

Looking to complete a 5-0 whitewash against in Ashes, had won the toss for the very first time, since their tour of India in March this year and decided to bat first.

The openers - Warner and Cameron - gave the team a rapid start.

Warner smashed a scorching 103-run knock, including 13 boundaries and six, off 151 balls. With his innings, the opener also became the fifth-fastest cricketer to cross 6,000 runs in Test

Bancroft, on the other hand, struggled initially with a barrage of short balls; however, he stayed put at the crease and supported Warner. He made a watchful 26 before being dismissed.

Chris Woakes, James Anderson and Stuart Broad all chipped in with a wicket each to bring back into the game before Smith and Shaun Marsh joined forced to hand control of the match back to the Australians.

The home side had already regained the urn after they thrashed the visitors by an innings and 41 runs in Perth to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.