Denis Villeneuve, who was a to direct the upcoming Bond movie, has revealed that he could not commit to the movie as he has projects lined up.

According to the Independent, the helmer of ' 2049' has noted that he indeed was approached for 'Bond 25' to replace outgoing Sam Mendes, who made 'Skyfall' and 'Spectre'.

In an interview given to a leading website, said, "I said to Barbara [Broccoli], I would love to work with you and with Daniel, but I'm engaged. I will love to do it, honestly. I'm a spoiled filmmaker right now. I think is a and I would like to, but several months ago I came for 'Dune' and I engaged myself. I committed myself and I'm someone that doesn't step back."

The shared that he always commits to one project at a time and he did the same when he had to helm ' 2049', while he was busy with 'Arrival'.

"I remember I committed to do 'Enemy', they came with 'Prisoners'. I said, I need to do 'Enemy' first, and I had to break to bend the schedule. I did the same with 'Arrival' and ' 2049'. I did 'Blade Runner', one of my conditions was that I would have time to do Arrival first. Once I commit, I commit," noted

The 'Prisoners' helmer ultimately chose the upcoming remake of David Lynch's 'Dune' over Bond, but insists a 007 movie is a "fantasy" of his that he hopes to realise at a later date.

He explained, "When Legendary offered me to do 'Dune', on a silver plate? Which was like my dream project that I'm dreaming to do for 30 years? I said yes right away. I want to honor that. It doesn't mean the movie will happen, maybe in six months the movie will - and Bond is an old fantasy of mine, but I can't be in two places at the same time. It's a strange year because I would love to do a James Bond. I need to focus."

'Bond 25' still has no Meanwhile, is now considered to be a for helming the project.

