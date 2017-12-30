Watch out for these Startups in 2018!

The Indian has been growing and acting more mature, strong and valuable.

With the dawn of 2018, here are some startups that witnessed exceptional pace in reaching out to tier II and tier III cities.

Roposo

India's one-of-a-kind 'TV by the people' - that allows users to express, connect, and interact to make the world sit up and take notice of how millennials celebrate their experiences, the way. Over the span of three years, Roposo saw its user base eventually grow to five million where users were creating content which belonged to a whole variety of genres ranging from fashion to food, travel, music, and many more.

Apart from English, Roposo recently launched their interface in eight regional languages - Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada to connect itself to even more users across the country, especially focusing on Tier II and Tier III cities.

Netmeds

Leading that offers customers complete ease of shopping for medicines and other through its 24x7 online portal, has its roots in Vitalic which has been in the Pharma sector for more than 100 years.

It stands out in the market thanks to its thrust on disruption of the general trend in the pharmacy market. Drug distribution and end- in is largely unorganized and cartelized, with mom-and-pop model stores making up for 95 percent of the market share.

has been an early in this arena, being the only company with a pan- distribution capacity. It established its presence firmly in the USD 15 billion pharma market in June 2015.

In July, this year, the mobile application of com was downloaded 660,000 times, reflecting Indian customers' enthusiastic response to the convenience and superlative service delivery it offers. has closed its latest round of funding in which it has secured an investment of USD 14 million.

Credihealth

Medical assistance company, to offer complete support for all medical needs of consumers.

A user can access verified information on hospitals and doctors, compare customer feedback and get cost estimates. But that's not all. Each consumer is assigned a Medical Expert who personally understands the medical symptoms and offers the most appropriate options.

Patients and their families can then book an appointment with the right and get a second opinion through the platform. They also get timely updates during the treatment. This year has initiated medical tourism and a collateral-free medical loan facility on its platform.

NoBroker

A that connects owners and customers directly with each other by eliminating the middleman, is revolutionizing not just by eliminating the brokerage but by making it convenient and hassle-free with the use of cutting-edge technology and innovation.

is serving three million customers making it the world's largest 'customer -to - customer' platform. is adding 1.5 lakh customers on a monthly basis and witnessing seven lakh customer connections every month which leads to a saving of more than 35 crore in brokerage every month. is a freemium subscription-fee based model.

There are a huge customer demand and acceptance of a brokerage-free marketplace. has received total funding of Rs. 135 crores till date, with marquee investors from India, Japan, and

BookMyForex

The USP of is that it compares exchange rates and service quality metrics across hundreds of banks and exchange companies and connects the customer with the most ideal forex vendor in real time, making it a 'Smart-market place'.

At BookMyForex.com, customers have effectively saved more than Rs.6,25,00,000 worth of money on forex card alone. With a wide network and association with 5,000+ banks, money changers and 50 + channel partner, has witnessed 74 percent increase in customer base in the past year and serving 2,75,000+ happy customers.

