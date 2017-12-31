WB: 2 held for fake currency circulation

The (BSF) on Sunday apprehended two persons involved in circulation of fake Indian currency note (FICN) in Malda's Gulapgunj market.

The recovered 325 notes in Rs 2,000 denomination with the face value of Rs 6,50,000.

A special operation was planned and carried out by the troops of Malda after receiving a tip-off.

On preliminary questioning, apprehended persons revealed their identities as and Renu Mondal, both residents of Malda.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)