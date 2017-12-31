WB: 2 held for fake currency circulation

JUST IN
ANI  |  Malda (West Bengal) [India] 

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday apprehended two persons involved in circulation of fake Indian currency note (FICN) in Malda's Gulapgunj market.

The BSF recovered 325 notes in Rs 2,000 denomination with the face value of Rs 6,50,000.

A special operation was planned and carried out by the troops of BSF Malda after receiving a tip-off.

On preliminary questioning, apprehended persons revealed their identities as Ainul Haque and Renu Mondal, both residents of Malda.

Further investigation is underway.

First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 17:17 IST

