WB: Six killed, ten injured in Gangasagar Mela stampede

The stampede occured at around 6 pm when there was a huge rush of pilgrims

ANI  |  South 24 Parganas 

A visual from the Gangasagar (West Bengal) fair stampede site (Photo: ANI)

At least six people were killed and 15 others suffered grievous injuries on Sunday during a stampede that took place in West Bengal's South24 Parganas area.

The stampede took place near Gangasagar on jetty number 5 of Kachuberia area where the devotees had gathered to take a holy dip at the Ganga River during Makar Sankranti festival.

The holy dip is taken at the Gangasagar Mela every year when the river Ganga merges into the Bay of Bengal Sea during Makar Sankranti at Sagardwip.

 

