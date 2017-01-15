WB: Six killed, ten injured in Gangasagar Mela stampede

At least six people were killed and 15 others suffered grievous injuries on Sunday during a stampede that took place in West Bengal's South24 Parganas area.

The stampede took place near on jetty number 5 of Kachuberia area where the devotees had gathered to take a holy dip at the Ganga River during festival.

The holy dip is taken at the Mela every year when the river Ganga merges into the Bay of Bengal Sea during at Sagardwip.