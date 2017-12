The Organization (WBO) on Sunday has added to its ongoing 'Free Balochistan' campaign in

The WBO ran a campaign, adding to its ongoing taxi campaign in the city.

Mobile billboards carrying slogans such as - "#FreeBalochistan from human rights abuses" and "Raise your voice against human rights abuses in # by Army" circled prominent locations across the city, including the consulates of and

The ad also read - "No to CPEC, the China- project aims to loot and plunder "

The campaign's goal is to raise awareness among the American public about the ethnic persecution and gross human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied and support the people's quest for peace and freedom.

The WBO launched its campaign with 100 taxis carrying similar slogans on December 20.

The campaign will run for a month, during which the WBO will continue to apply different methods of campaigning to highlight the dire situation in

