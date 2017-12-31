WBO intensifies #FreeBalochistan campaign in New York

The World Baloch Organisation (WBO) has established billboards, carrying the slogan '#FreeBalochistan from human rights abuses by Pakistan,' across the iconic Times Square, here.
The campaign, highlighting Pakistan's kidnappings, torture and massacres in occupied Balochistan and the Baloch people's right to self-determination, kicked-off with more than 100 Taxi-cabs.
The billboards are up in the heart of New York City and will remain as the New Year's Eve is celebrated.
The organisers of the campaign, demanding the freedom of Balochistan from the clutches of Pakistan, said they wanted to make the people across the world aware about the gross violation of rights of the people of Balochistan by Islamabad.
"The adverts seek to raise awareness about the plight of the secular Baloch people who have suffered gross human rights abuses by the Pakistani authorities for several decades," one of the organisers, Nabi Baloch, said.
He added, "We demand freedom and urge the United States and the United Nations to ask Pakistan about the human rights violation of Baloch people in the country."
The awareness campaign in New York City comes after a successful month of implementing the campaign in London, United Kingdom and Geneva in Switzerland.
Pakistan has not allowed the international press, human rights monitors and aid agencies to enter Balochistan.
The campaign launched on December 20, will run for a month, during which the WBO will continue to highlight the dire situation in Balochistan.
