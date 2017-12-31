WBO intensifies #FreeBalochistan campaign in New York

The Baloch Organisation (WBO) has established billboards, carrying the slogan '#FreeBalochistan from human rights abuses by Pakistan,' across the iconic Times Square, here.

The campaign, highlighting Pakistan's kidnappings, torture and massacres in occupied and the Baloch people's right to self-determination, kicked-off with more than 100 Taxi-cabs.

The are up in the heart of and will remain as the is celebrated.

The organisers of the campaign, demanding the freedom of from the clutches of Pakistan, said they wanted to make the people across the aware about the gross violation of rights of the people of by

"The adverts seek to raise awareness about the plight of the secular who have suffered gross human rights abuses by the Pakistani authorities for several decades," one of the organisers, Nabi Baloch, said.

He added, "We demand freedom and urge the and the to ask about the human rights violation of in the country."

The awareness campaign in comes after a successful month of implementing the campaign in London, and in

has not allowed the international press, human rights monitors and aid agencies to enter

The campaign launched on December 20, will run for a month, during which the WBO will continue to highlight the dire situation in

