are all set to challenge one of most historical Indian clubs, East Bengal when the two sides will meet each other in a match at the in the national capital here on Tuesday.

Earlier, had held mighty to a 1-1 draw in their last match, that too with ten-men. They presently stand on seven points from six matches they have played so far.

East Bengal Khalid Jamil, the man with the who guided 'outsiders' Aizawl FC to a historic triumph in the last edition of the I-League, stressed that his team are "not taking the teenagers lightly at all."

"The are playing good ranging from the goalkeepers to the forwards. There is a lot of confidence and they play as a unit on the field. It is evident that they are hungry and we are not taking them lightly", said Khalid.

"We are playing an away fixture with a good young team who have played excellently in their last two matches. We acknowledge the fact that the are a genuine threat for us."

"Dheeraj (Singh) is an and not having to face him tomorrow will be a huge advantage for us. But still it will be a tough match for us", he added.

"The have improved a lot and for I have to give them a lot of credit from showing composure and confidence on the pitch. We will not take them lightly", said sitting besides

Referring to the last game against Neroca FC, Jamil said, "When you take an early lead you approach the game a bit defensively and we conceded in the dying embers. We need to rectify our mistakes and move ahead"

The Red and Gold, still looking out for their maiden triumph, stay on course at the top of the League at the moment with 14 points from seven matches.

Luis Norton de Matos, the Portuguese who coached in the U-17 2017, presently coaching the teenagers, said, "All the games that we play in the Hero are big motivation for us. Against we pulled off a very massive result and thet boys showed that it is possible to play against some of the best teams in the nation"

" East Bengal are a very good and organized team. The coach, is a very good and they have many players which are very difficult to stop in the final third", reflected Matos on Indian Arrows' next opponents.

"Tomorrow I expect a very hard game for us, but we are prepared for it. We are going to play to win and we will play to our maximum tomorrow as well against East Bengal", he added.

Quipping to the 1-1 draw against away from home, Rahul K.P sitting besides Matos said, "We believe in a collective process and we are confident of delivering good performances. I did my duty when I scored for my team and I am proud that I could help my team in whatever way possible"

"The boys surprised everyone in the nation", said Matos on the performance of the in the Hero "It is about collectivity and not individuality and I believe that we are a collective unit that believe in the process of development. The big winner in the future is Indian with this kind of approach and this kind of development.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)