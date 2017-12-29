Weinstein was horrible to deal with, says Kate Winslet

Academy Award-winning Kate Winslet, in a recent interview given to the Hollywood Reporter, has branded as "horrible to deal with".

The 42-year-old revealed that labelled her as 'difficult' she refused to be "bullied by him".

During the interview, Winslet said, "He was just so horrible to deal with. I was one of the ones he would label 'difficult' because I wouldn't do the things he would ask for me to do on a business-level. These were ridiculous requests. He didn't like me because I wouldn't be bullied by him."

The 'Wonder Wheel' star also noted that she scored her first movie role in 'Heavenly Creatures' in 1994, which was distributed by Weinstein's company Miramax, and the beauty says was adamant he ''gave'' her the movie role.

"He would come up to me every time I saw him, 'Don't forget who gave you your first movie!' He didn't 'give me' my first movie - I auditioned for four months. gave me the part. But, you know, how dare he even sow that seed in my mind, that in some way any part of my career had anything to do with him rooting for me or pushing for me or putting my name forward," noted Winslet.

The actress, who also worked with the producer's Company in 2008 movie 'The Reader' for which she won her first Oscar, and says she made a conscious decision not to thank in her speech.

Winslet explained, "I just thought to myself, 'Well, if I can just get my own back in some way at this awful man, I'm not gonna thank him. If I happen to win that [for 'The Reader'], I am not going to say thank you.

