Wife of accused in Rs 3,700 crore online trading scam arrested

Ayushi Mittal, wife of Anubhav Mittal, the main accused in Rs 3,700 crore online trading scam, was arrested on Tuesday from Pune by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF).
Non-bailable warrant was issued against her by the Ghaziabad Court.
Anubhav was charged with cheating around seven lakh people of Rs 3,700 crore, where his father Sunil Mittal and Ayushi, a resident of Kanpur, were also involved.
Anubhav was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh STF on February 2, 2017, and later his father was held.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT), a wing of STF, in May filed a 37,000 page chargesheet against six people, including Anubhav, owner of Ablaze Info Solutions company.
Ayushi was the director of the company.
Millions of people were trapped by making them 'Like' the links visible on the website of Blaze Info Solutions.
