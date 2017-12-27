Wife of accused in Rs 3,700 crore online trading scam arrested

Ayushi Mittal, wife of Anubhav Mittal, the main accused in Rs 3,700 crore online trading scam, was arrested on Tuesday from by the (STF).

Non-bailable warrant was issued against her by the

Anubhav was charged with cheating around seven lakh people of Rs 3,700 crore, where his father Sunil and Ayushi, a resident of Kanpur, were also involved.

Anubhav was arrested by the on February 2, 2017, and later his father was held.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), a wing of STF, in May filed a 37,000 page chargesheet against six people, including Anubhav, owner of

Ayushi was the

Millions of people were trapped by making them 'Like' the links visible on the website of

