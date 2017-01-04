Will agitate against Mamata for attacking our workers: BJP

Lambasting Chief Minister for the attack by (TMC) workers on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) office, party national secretary Rahul Sinha has said that it will launch a statewide agitation against the ruling establishment and would apprise Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi about the incident.

"It is a condemnable attack, threatening democracy. Today we will see the Governor and will launch an agitation against this," Sinha told ANI.

Sinha also criticised the police officials for remaining "mute spectators" while the BJP's office was ransacked after TMC MP was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Rose Valley chit-fund scam.

"Soon after Mamata finished speaking, around thousands of TMC workers attacked our office, ransacked the place leaving several of workers injured. What kind of drama is this? TMC by-passed all democratic norms and attacked us. We request her to stop all these activities, otherwise, her image will only worsen," he said.

"We did not retaliate to their attacks because we wanted to show how TMC, a ruling party, has been terrorising the opposition party. It is condemnable, even the police remained a mute spectator," he added.

Bandyopadhyay's arrest had unleashed intense clash between the and TMC workers in various parts of West Bengal.

Stones were pelted at the BJP's headquarters in Kolkata, leaving several of its workers injured.

Furious at the arrest, TMC supremo and Chief Minister alleged that it was a ploy by the BJP-led Centre, facing opposition post demonetisation.

Expressing her ire over Bandyopadhyay's arrest, Mamata said that she would fight the battle legally and seek justice from the court.

"Many political parties are scared but are not able to speak out openly. A situation similar to Emergency is going on in the country," she said.