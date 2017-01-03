Will Akhilesh 'Tipu' finally peddle Netaji's cycle?

In what may irk supremo and his loyalists amid the simmering power tussle in the party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's mentor and uncle Ram Gopal Yadav on Tuesday staked claim to the party's symbol 'cycle' before the Election Commission while stating that 90 per cent of the MLAs are backing Akhilesh.

"We have told the Election Commission that 90 per cent of the MLAs are supporting ji and hence the party led by him must be considered as the Samajwadi Party," he told the media outside the Election Commission office in the capital.

This comes a day after Akhilesh's father and party patron Mulayam staked claim to the same while asserting that the SP's "election symbol is my signature".

Amid a bitter family feud that has torn apart Uttar Pradesh's ruling party, Mulayam earlier said that election symbol is his signature.

Mulayam on Monday claimed that the symbol - with its easy and established recall - should be considered his political property.

The 77-year-old veteran visited the Election Commission's office on Monday evening, accompanied by his trusted advisor and younger brother Shivpal Yadav.

At a party gathering on Sunday in Lucknow, Akhilesh was named president of the Samajwadi Party.

He then pushed his father into retirement by declaring he would now function as patron and mentor.

Mulayam and his aides like Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh have insisted his faction is the legit SP.